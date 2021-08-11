Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYACU. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $2,430,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $14,662,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Shares of HYACU remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

