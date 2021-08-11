Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) by 389.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,247 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of VPCBU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 2,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,269. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

