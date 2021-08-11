Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

