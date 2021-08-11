Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,137 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Target makes up approximately 0.1% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $262.97. 262,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.39. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.95.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.