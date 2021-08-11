SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.

Shares of NYSE SD traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 2,379,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,032. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $299.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.