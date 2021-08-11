SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.
Shares of NYSE SD traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 2,379,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,032. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $299.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.