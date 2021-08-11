Sara Bay Financial Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

