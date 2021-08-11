Sara Bay Financial Invests $508,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 39,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

