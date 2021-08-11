Sara Bay Financial Purchases New Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNMD stock traded down 0.02 on Wednesday, reaching 3.00. 68,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 3.37. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.33 and a twelve month high of 5.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

