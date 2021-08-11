Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,647,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

