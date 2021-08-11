Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Roku by 509.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Roku by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $379.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.55 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,469 shares of company stock worth $151,746,250. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

