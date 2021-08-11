Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 4,095 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

