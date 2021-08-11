Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $264.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $265.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

