Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

