Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

