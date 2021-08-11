Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,379,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $17,004,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $9,755,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $6,287,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,474,000.

DFAC stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83.

