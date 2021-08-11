Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 1,374 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.86 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

