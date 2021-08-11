Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 986 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after buying an additional 410,336 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.