Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.51

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.51 and last traded at C$21.45, with a volume of 18623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.39.

SIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial raised their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Savaria to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.9622577 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 92.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,000. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,928 shares of company stock worth $870,234.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

