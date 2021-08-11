Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Scholar Rock stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

