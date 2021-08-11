Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 544.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nielsen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000.

NLSN stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

