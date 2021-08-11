Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 932,891 shares valued at $104,286,048. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

