Schwab Charitable Fund Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 42.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.83. 39,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.85. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $188.43 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.