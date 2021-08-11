Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 53,998 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,998 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,155. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.