Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

