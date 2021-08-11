Scott Medhurst Sells 800 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.65, for a total transaction of C$86,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,729 shares in the company, valued at C$22,900,276.85.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total value of C$65,778.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.44, for a total value of C$10,843.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total value of C$100,877.40.

TSE TIH opened at C$105.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$106.00. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$71.95 and a twelve month high of C$110.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.11.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

