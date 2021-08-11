Seaport Res Ptn Comments on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

