Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 2,440 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.04. 3,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,172. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.03 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

