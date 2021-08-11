Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 860 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,517 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,202,000 after purchasing an additional 771,370 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 615,648 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,235. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

