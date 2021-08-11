Secure Asset Management LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $233.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

