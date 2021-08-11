Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.45. 70,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

