Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 859 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cigna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after buying an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

NYSE CI traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $212.69. 28,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,597. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

