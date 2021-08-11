Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Interior Concepts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $364.17 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.53. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

