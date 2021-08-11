SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.44. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 597,266 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

