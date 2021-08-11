Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives $5.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,203. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.