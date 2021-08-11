Sergey Brin Sells 13,889 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,761.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,598.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

