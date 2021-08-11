Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down to $20.33

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $19.40. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

STTK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $835.17 million and a PE ratio of -8.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 91,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,697. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $272,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $4,763,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

