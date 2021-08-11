Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

