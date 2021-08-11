Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Insider Sells £99,450 in Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) insider Phil Higgins sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total value of £99,450 ($129,932.06).

Shares of SWG stock opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Shearwater Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.56. The firm has a market cap of £35.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.17.

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Shearwater Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.