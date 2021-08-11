Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON MCON opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.69. Mincon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock has a market cap of £233.72 million and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.92.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

