Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON MCON opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.69. Mincon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock has a market cap of £233.72 million and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.92.
About Mincon Group
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.