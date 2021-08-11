Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Waste Management (LON:WM)

Waste Management (LON:WM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
WM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Waste Management to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).
