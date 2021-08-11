Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Waste Management (LON:WM)

Waste Management (LON:WM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

WM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Waste Management to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

About Waste Management

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery.

