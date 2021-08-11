Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. Sientra updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,245. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $398.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sientra stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sientra at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

