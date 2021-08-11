Sierra Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,756 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

AM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 71,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

