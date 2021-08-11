Sierra Capital LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

