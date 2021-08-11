Sierra Capital LLC Has $907,000 Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,801 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 357,196 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,991 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 169,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

