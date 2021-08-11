Sierra Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

FIVG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 2,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.68. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.