Sierra Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,459,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,952,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KURI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,952. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

