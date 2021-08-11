Sierra Capital LLC Sells 40 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.56. The company had a trading volume of 188,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $359.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

