Sierra Capital LLC Sells 809 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,039,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,313,000 after buying an additional 93,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after buying an additional 165,760 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 563,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 556,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. 287,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,420. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

