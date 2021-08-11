Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

SMTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $452.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 221,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

