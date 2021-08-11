Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Issues Earnings Results

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SGTX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 149,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,260. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $174.36 million and a P/E ratio of -20.48. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sigilon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

